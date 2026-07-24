Zim Agricultural Show Draws Surge in Exhibitors as Tobacco Entries Soar

Preparations for the 116th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) are gathering momentum with organisers reporting strong exhibitor uptake and a sharp increase in tobacco competition entries, signalling growing confidence in Zimbabwe’s premier agricultural and commercial exhibition.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) Chief Executive Officer Rufaro Alfred Gunundu said the society was targeting 630 exhibitors occupying 89 000 square metres of exhibition space.

So far, 350 local and international exhibitors have confirmed participation, booking 66 000 square metres of exhibition space.

“Our target is 630 exhibitors across 89 000 m² of exhibition space. To date, we have confirmed 350 exhibitors comprising both local and international companies who have booked 66 000 m² of space.

“This strong uptake reflects growing confidence in the Show as the definitive marketplace where Agriculture, Technology and Commerce converge to power growth, create jobs and unlock investment,” Gunundu said.

He said this year’s exhibition would feature intense competition across livestock, crops and agricultural produce, with entries already received in several categories.

Gunundu revealed that the crop section had attracted 160 entries across the cotton and tobacco categories, with tobacco recording the most significant growth.

“In the tobacco section, we have recorded significant growth with 120 entries in 2026 compared to 51 in 2025 representing a 135% increase. The growth is driven by expanded participation from Manicaland and Matebeleland South and increased grower interest in both Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) and Natural Cured Virginia (NCV). This reflects improved farmer confidence and show’s role in promoting quality and standards in tobacco value chain,” he said.

The cotton category has maintained steady participation, with exhibitors focusing on new technologies and value addition initiatives.

“The Cotton section has maintained steady participation with 40 entries. Exhibitors are showcasing improved varieties, mechanisation and value addition. The section continues to attract ginners, input companies and textile players reinforcing linkages between primary and agro industrialisation,” Gunundu said.

Interest has also remained strong in the agricultural produce category, where farmers, cooperatives and agro-processors are expected to display a wide range of products.

“The Agri-produce section has seen strong interest from farmers, cooperatives and agro-processors. Entries cover grains, horticulture, oilseeds processed foods. The focus is on food safety, packaging and standards to enhance market access and contribute to national food security,” said Gunundu. ZAS is the country’s flagship agricultural exhibition, bringing together farmers, agribusinesses, manufacturers, technology companies and policymakers to showcase innovation, promote trade and strengthen linkages across the agricultural value chain. This year’s strong exhibitor response is expected to reinforce the event’s role as a key platform for investment, industrialisation and agricultural development.