Takashinga 2 Cruise to 10-Wicket Victory Over Amakhosi 2

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Takashinga 2 delivered a commanding performance with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Amakhosi 2 in a 2026 National Premier League match played at Kwekwe Sports Club on Thursday.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Takashinga 2’s bowlers dismantled the Amakhosi 2 batting line-up, restricting the hosts to just 99 all out in 21.5 overs.

Prince Kaunda offered the only significant resistance, scoring 26 off 23 balls, while Bryan Tsongora added 24 and Vitalis Buwu contributed 16.

However, none of the batsmen managed to convert their starts into substantial innings as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Daichi Nyandoro was the standout performer with the ball producing impressive figures of 4 for 24 from eight overs to spearhead the attack.

Usher Garwe provided excellent support, taking 4 for 45, while Shelton Mazvitorera chipped in with one wicket as Takashinga 2 maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Set a modest target of 100, Takashinga 2’s opening pair made the chase look effortless.

Awad Naqvi and Tanunurwa Makoni combined in an unbeaten opening stand of 105 runs, guiding their side to 105 without loss in just 15.2 overs.

Naqvi anchored the innings with a composed 53 not out from 52 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes, while Makoni finished unbeaten on 41 from 41 balls as the visitors completed the chase with ease.

The emphatic victory underlined Takashinga 2’s dominance, with a disciplined bowling display laying the foundation before the opening batsmen wrapped up the contest without losing a wicket.

The result strengthens Takashinga 2’s push in the National Premier League standings, while Amakhosi 2 will be looking to regroup and improve their performance in their next fixture after a disappointing outing on home soil.