POSB Declares Record US$5.1 Million Dividend as Profits Surge

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has declared its highest-ever dividend of US$5.14 million for the 2026 financial year after posting strong earnings, with the state-owned lender attributing its performance to a successful transformation strategy backed by shareholder Mutapa Investment Fund.

The proposed dividend of US$5 138 997 is more than three times the US$1.52 million paid for the 2025 financial year, extending a five-year trend of rising returns to shareholders.

In its chief executive’s report, the bank said the increased payout reflected its ability to reward investors while maintaining sufficient capital to fund future growth.

“The proposed dividend for 2026 in the sum of US$5.1 million demonstrates the bank’s ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns while maintaining adequate capital to support future growth and strategic investments,” POSB said in its chief executive’s report.

Addressing the bank’s annual general meeting, Chief Executive Officer Garainashe Changunda said the institution’s performance was driven by innovation, operational improvements and continued confidence from customers and stakeholders.

“As I reflect on our transformation journey, I am proud of the significant progress we have made in advancing innovation, strengthening operational excellence and enhancing customer value. Our performance reflects the resilience of our strategy, the dedication of our employees, and the continued trust and confidence of our customers, shareholder and other stakeholders in the POSB brand,” Changuinda said.

POSB said dividend payments have risen sharply over the past five years, increasing from US$216 334 in 2022 to US$5.14 million in 2026 underlining improved profitability and disciplined capital management.

The bank also strengthened its lending capacity after securing US$5 million from the Mutapa Investment Fund, US$10 million from Afreximbank and a US$22.5 million agricultural mechanisation facility under the Belarus programme.

As of 30 June 2026, POSB’s loan book had grown to US$54.3 million while customer deposits reached US$99.4 million reflecting increased business activity and growing customer confidence.

Changunda said digital transformation remained central to the bank’s long-term strategy.

“Through continued investment in digital technologies and capabilities, we are building a modern, trusted and digitally inclusive financial institution that is well-positioned for the future,” he said.

According to the bank, implementation of its Transformation Strategic Plan had reached 83.5% by the end of June, with the rollout of its new core banking system expected to be completed by December 2026.

POSB said its strong capital position and improving profitability would enable it to expand support for Zimbabwe’s productive sectors while continuing to deliver sustainable value to its shareholder.