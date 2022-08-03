Cont Mhlanga’s Works, A Strong Case For Hero Status: MDC

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has paid tribute to renowned culture activist and playwright Cont Mdladla Mhlanga saying his contribution to the arts industry makes a strong case for him to be accorded a national hero status.

Mhlanga passed on early this week and was accorded state funeral assistance burial despite calls from various sectors of society for him to be accorded national hero status.

In a statement, MDC secretary for Information and Publicity, Witness Dube said the revered arts guru will be remembered for generations to come for his sterling work that took to the world stage

“The MDC, its president Honourable Douglas Mwonzora, its entire leadership and members wish to convey their deepest heartfelt condolences to Cont Mhlanga’s immediate and larger family, and to the arts industry and the entire nation on the passing away of Cont Mhlanga.

“We wish his family and friends comfort from God our maker at such a dark time. An international giant in the arts industry, Continueloving Mhlanga, artistically shortened to simply Cont, will be remembered for generations to come for his sterling work that he began from Makokoba, Bulawayo, and took to the world stage, against all odds imaginable. His work is a special artistic compendium of social commentary on human struggles, and a compelling tale of the Zimbabwean society.

“His life’s journey is a demonstration and a template of an unyielding human spirit which sought to be fruitful and dominant in its field of choice and calling. As the MDC we are convinced that his prolific writing, his pioneering spirit and efforts in Radio and Television dramas and series, his concise and fearless social commentary, and his arts administration methods which influenced many of his contemporaries and current practitioners in the arts industry undoubtedly makes a strong case for him to be accorded a national hero status,” said Dube.

The Amakhosi theatre production founder succumbed to pneumonia at United Bulawayo Hospital and will be buried at his rural home in Lupane. He was 64.

