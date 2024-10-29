Is Zimbabwe Missing Out on Stable Democracy Without Party Regulation?

As the country faces increasing challenges with volatile party systems, political recalls, and splintered opposition groups, experts argue that formalizing party regulations could bolster stability and transparency.

Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), a prominent advocate for democratic reforms, points out that political parties, while central to democracy, are not held accountable to the standards required of publicly funded entities.

In its Revised Position Paper on POLITICAL PARTY REGULATION IN ZIMBABWE, ZESN emphasizes that political parties must be adequately resourced to effectively represent the populace’s interests. Yet, they also require stringent regulation to ensure accountability as public institutions.

The current political landscape reveals a troubling trend: the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework has led to persistent election-related disputes and conflicts. As noted in the revised position paper, “the lack of a regulatory framework for political party registration, operations, funding, and accountability has led to persistent election-related disputes”

This situation has been exacerbated by the recent “recall crusade” initiated by the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which resulted in numerous vacant seats and highlighted the vulnerabilities within the party system. The recalls have reportedly cost the state significant resources.

Moreover, the paper argues that the existing laws, particularly those banning private funding of political parties, must be amended.

“One of the areas that need urgent attention to mitigate the growing trend of non-acceptance of election results is the promulgation or amendment of the party financing law,” the report states.

Currently, only the ruling ZANU PF and the CCC benefit from the existing funding structure, leaving other parties at a disadvantage and undermining the democratic process.

In the absence of reform, experts warn, Zimbabwe risks a continued cycle of political fragmentation, eroding trust in democratic institutions and undermining the country’s development goals.

“Without regulation, we are entrusting public funds to organizations that answer to no one,” explains Thando Ncube, a political analyst. “The absence of oversight has allowed party factions to manipulate recalls and by-elections at the taxpayer’s expense.”

Other Southern African countries like South Africa and Lesotho offer models for regulation.

In South Africa, political parties are registered and monitored by the Independent Electoral Commission, which enforces transparency in funding and holds parties accountable.

“Zimbabwe can learn from South Africa’s example,” Ncube said, “where regulation has brought order and stability to the political landscape.”

Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution supports a multi-party democratic system but lacks specificity in regulating political parties’ internal structures, funding, and accountability.

Calls for reform suggest creating a statutory body, similar to Kenya’s Registrar of Political Parties, to oversee party registration and disputes.

ZESN advocates that this independent body could “remove the burden from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, allowing it to focus on its core role of managing elections.”

With nearly 130 political parties registered in the 2018 elections, many emerging solely for election periods, the demand for clear, enforceable regulations grows louder. “Elections are not a game,” remarked Ncube. “Each party that contests must be serious, with a clear structure, transparency in funding, and accountability to its members and the public.”

