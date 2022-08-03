No Monkeypox Cases In Zimbabwe: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reassured the public that there are no Monkeypox cases reported in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the Ministry said they have placed their structures on high alert.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to warn the public and its stakeholders of an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in non-endemic countries including neighboring South Africa. Currently, no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, and are monitoring the evolving situation of the monkeypox outbreak. The Ministry has also placed its structures on high alert and is conducting preparedness and response activities. The public is urged to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility as soon as possible or use our toll-free line: 2019,” said the Ministry.

The first case of Monkeypox was reported in the United Kingdom on the 7th of May 2022. As of 31 of July 2022, a total of 6 785 confirmed cases, 106 probable cases, and 561 suspected cases have been reported globally.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is endemic to Central and West Africa. It spreads through close contact with people, animals, or material infected with the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include Fever, Rash (that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, or other parts of the body especially hands, feet, and chest), Headache, Muscle ache and backache, Swollen lymph nodes, Chills, Exhaustion, Respiratory symptoms include (e.g sore throat, nasal congestion or cough).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

