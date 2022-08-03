Croco Motors Donates Reusable Sanitary Pads To Mutoko Schools

Leading motor vehicles dealer, Croco Motors embarked on a menstrual hygiene products donation drive to alleviate the plight of underprivileged women and girls in various marginalized communities in Zimbabwe starting with Kowo Primary and Secondary, and Bondamakara Primary and Secondary Schools in Mutoko last Friday.

In addition the students and their health teachers were also part of a training workshop conducted by Kunashe Foundation practitioners on how to make reusable sanitary pads using sanitary materials in order to facilitate long-term sustainability beyond the dependence of the availed donations.

“Croco Motors is well invested in the well-being of the girl child in Zimbabwe; we intend to play a significant role in paving the way to the young generation to excel without barriers. This donation assists our girls in gaining confidence and also ensures that they are not absent from school when they are menstruating,” said Croco Motors Head of Marketing, Paida Tabengwa.

According to Actionaid, a global federation working for a world free from poverty and injustice, one in 10 girls in Africa will miss school when they have their periods underlining the adverse effect on the livelihoods and education of most adolescent girls in marginalized communities.

This has led to many girls resorting to absenteeism from school during their menstrual days which results in poor grades at the end of the term and final year exams.

“In order alleviate these challenges, this donation is the beginning of a ‘Dignity Drive’ initiative that will be going beyond the two schools and will be geared to educating, encouraging and assisting women and girls to excel in their work & studies without difficulties.”

The reusable, washable hygienic sanitary pads will ensure sustainability and erase stigmatization among school children when they start their menstruation.

This initiative follows a donation of books, trophies, and sporting balls which was done at Chingwena School a few weeks ago.

As part of Croco Motors’ Corporate Social Responsibility an intentional focus on nurturing the youth demographic has been put in place with the key outcome to empower future leaders.

The company believes that once it educates a girl child, it would have educated and empowered the entire nation at large

