Mwonzora Reclaims MDC Headquarters after Months Long Internal Dispute

By Shalom Shawurwa

Opposition MDC says it has regained control of its party headquarters months after the building was seized amid a bitter leadership row.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) announced what it called the “peaceful and rightful repossession” of MRT House describing the development as a significant moment for the party.

The headquarters had been taken over in November last year by the party’s then secretary for defence, Shakespeare Mukoyi at the height of internal tensions.

At the time, Mukoyi accused MDC president Douglas Mwonzora of embezzling party funds allegations Mwonzora has consistently denied.

Announcing the repossession, MDC spokesperson Aaron Makahamadze praised party members and supporters for what he described as restraint during what he termed an “unprocedural and hostile occupation” of the premises.

“Your calm strength in the face of provocation is a shining example of democratic maturity and commitment to peaceful struggle,” he said.

The MDC’s National Council has reaffirmed Senator Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora as the party’s “legitimate and democratically elected” leader, the statement added underlining his role in guiding the party through what it called a phase of political renewal.

Makahamadze also singled out the party’s youth wing for maintaining peace and resisting incitement during the standoff saying their conduct had protected the party’s democratic credentials.

The dispute over MRT House is the latest chapter in a long-running period of fragmentation within the opposition, which has seen repeated splits, court battles and competing claims to party assets following the death of long-time MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

Addressing Zimbabweans and international partners, the MDC said it remained committed to constitutionalism and democratic reform.

“The democratic struggle in Zimbabwe remains alive and resolute,” Makahamadze said adding that the party would continue to oppose “oppression, injustice and authoritarianism”.

There was no immediate comment from Mukoyi or his supporters regarding the repossession of the headquarters.