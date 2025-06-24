Crackdown on ‘Musombodhiya’ as Police Target Killer Brews



By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified efforts to stamp out the production, distribution and sale of illicit alcoholic beverages commonly known as kambwa or musombodhiya in response to a government directive aimed at protecting public health and curbing alcohol-related crime.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that arrests are being carried out across the country with offenders apprehended on a weekly basis as law enforcement ramps up its operations.

“Following the government ban on the production of illicit alcohol, we have moved swiftly to enforce the law by arresting individuals involved in the manufacture and sale of these dangerous substances,” Nyathi said.

The crackdown follows the official imposition of the ban by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe under the Harmful Liquids Act.

The law targets the rampant spread of home-brewed concoctions which while popular due to their low cost and potency pose serious health and safety risks.

“These brews are not only unregulated but also extremely hazardous. They are often brewed in unhygienic backyard environments using unknown chemicals. According to the Ministry of Health, consumption of such toxic beverages has led to a spike in hospital admissions, permanent organ damage, and a growing number of fatalities,” Nyathi added.

Medical experts warn that the illicit alcohol can contain industrial solvents, methanol and other poisonous additives that are not meant for human consumption.

Victims have reported symptoms ranging from sudden blindness, hallucinations, seizures and in some cases, coma or death.

Long-term consumption can lead to irreversible liver damage, kidney failure and serious neurological disorders.

The government’s move to ban these brews comes after years of public outcry over the devastation caused in both urban and rural communities.

In addition to health hazards, musombodhiya and similar brews have been linked to violent behavior, domestic abuse, and a sharp increase in petty crimes committed under the influence.

Law enforcement officials say the current campaign will continue indefinitely with raids targeting informal breweries, street vendors and illegal suppliers.

Authorities are also urging the public to report suspected cases of illicit alcohol production or distribution.

“This is not just a law enforcement issue—it’s a public health emergency. We urge citizens to stay away from these dangerous substances and to support efforts to create safer, healthier communities,” Nyathi said.