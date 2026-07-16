Comedian Mai Clifford Banned From Driving

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Comedian and social media personality Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira, popularly known as Mai Clifford has been fined US$200 or the ZiG equivalent and banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Chigumira, (30) of Vahombe Estate, Madokero was arrested after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol at the Newlands Roundabout along ED Mnangagwa Road in Harare on July 11.

The NPAZ said an alcohol test revealed that Chigumira had an alcohol concentration of 160mg per 100ml, which is more than three times Zimbabwe’s prescribed legal limit.

“He was subsequently charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said NPAZ.

The Harare Magistrates’ Court fined Chigumira US$200 or the ZiG equivalent, payable on or before July 30 and prohibited him from driving for six months.