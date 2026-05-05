Four Held Over Masvingo Break-ins as Police Recover Stolen Property

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested four suspects linked to a string of break-ins and thefts in and around Masvingo in a case that has raised concerns over rising property crimes.

In a statement, the ZRP said the suspects Peace Mandizvidza (32), Edward Sibanda (27), Tapiwa Tagwirei (27) and Kumbulani Sibanda (25) were arrested in connection with a series of unlawful entry and theft cases recorded between December 2025 and April 2026.

“The suspects have so far been linked to 10 cases of unlawful entry and theft in which property valued at US$14 330 was stolen,” police said.

According to investigations, the group allegedly targeted homes when owners were away breaking in and stealing a range of household goods.

“The incidents involved the suspects breaking into residential premises in the absence of the owners and stealing various household goods, including electrical appliances such as television sets and refrigerators, as well as blankets and other items,” the police added.

The police managed to recover a significant portion of the stolen property.

“Police have since recovered property valued at US$10 305 including two television sets, a deep freezer, blankets and other items,” the statement said.

The arrests mark a breakthrough in investigations into a spate of burglaries that had affected several households in the Masvingo area.