Police Arrest More Than 2000 in Nationwide Crime and Traffic Crackdown

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

More than 2 000 people have been arrested since the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) launched a nationwide operation targeting crime and traffic offences, authorities have said.

The operation, which began on 13 July is aimed at curbing serious criminal activity, improving road safety and strengthening law enforcement across the country.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the exercise forms part of the police’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order while protecting lives and property.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a nationwide operation targeting crimes of concern and traffic offences as part of its ongoing commitment to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and enhance road safety across the country,” Nyathi said.

He said the operation is targeting a wide range of offences including murder, attempted murder, robbery, unlawful entry, theft, stock theft, rape, kidnapping, assault, drug and substance abuse as well as smuggling.

Police are also focusing on road traffic violations including the operation of illegal commuter vehicles commonly known as mushikashika driving unregistered or unlicensed vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous overtaking, failure to obey traffic lights and other reckless driving offences.

To support the operation, the police have intensified patrols, roadblocks, stop-and-search exercises, compliance inspections and public awareness campaigns nationwide.

“To complement the operation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified patrols, roadblocks, stop and search blitz, compliance inspections and public awareness campaigns across the country. The public is therefore encouraged to observe the law, be responsible citizens and support police efforts in the fight against crime,” Nyathi said.

According to the police, 1 809 suspects were arrested on 14 July alone.

Among them were 63 people arrested for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, 26 for theft, three for robbery, seven for unlawful entry and theft, one for murder and one for stock theft with the remainder facing various other charges.

Nyathi said the total number of arrests made since the launch of the operation had reached 2 069.

“The cumulative number of arrests since the commencement of the operation now stands at 2 069,” he said.

The police have appealed to members of the public to support the crackdown by reporting criminal activities and traffic offences to the nearest police station or through the National Complaints Desk.