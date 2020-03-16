Dandemutande Moves to Break Technological Frontiers

Leading internet access provider and ICT solutions firm, Dandemudande is making tremendous strides in disrupting ways business is being conducted in the country and has sets its attention on video conferencing technology, 263Chat Business reports.

While most companies are beginning to shift from the conventional physical business meetings, Dandemutande has been making inroads to tap into this market.

Addressing the press during a recent tour of the company’s state-of-the-art data centre, Dandemutande chief executive officer, Never Ncube said the company’s focus for the year was on video conferencing.

“This is something that we have been focusing on this year, video conferencing. We have seen that a lot of customers are just doing their board meetings via video so we have been providing that facility and seek to push it further,” Ncube said.

The company is being driven by the desire to play a central role in the fourth industrial revolution in Zimbabwe.

As such, it is expecting to come up with a solution to minimize arbitrage opportunities in the energy sector by working on devices that ensure tracking of cargo through a partnership with a United State based company.

“Smart energy, it’s another area that we are looking to invest in. In a week or two we are partnering with an American company. We will be providing solutions to the issue we heard the minister say after fuel is taken from the depot at Msasa we don’t know where it goes,” Ncube added.

To complement this, the company has set up a state-of-the-art cloud data centre.

A cloud data service is a remote version of a data center located somewhere away from a company’s physical premises that access its data through the internet.