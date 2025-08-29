Diaspora Could Be Zimbabwe’s ‘11th Province’, Says Deputy Minister

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Kudakwashe Mupamhanga has called for structured engagement between government and citizens living abroad describing the diaspora as a crucial driver of national development.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Harare, Mupamhanga said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had consistently prioritised engagement with Zimbabweans abroad during his international visits.

“The diaspora is important to Zimbabwe because the Head of State himself continuously engages with them. He believes the diaspora is key to Zimbabwe’s development, and this is reflected in his policy pronouncements,” Mupamhanga said.

The deputy minister said meaningful dialogue with the diaspora must go beyond remittances and focus on collaborative nation-building.

“We have to collaborate with developmental partners, our diaspora and the private sector. A big part of that collaboration is trust-building. The government must create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and a safe space for our diaspora to contribute,” he said.

Mupamhanga added that cooperation should extend to skills development, joint ventures and mutual empowerment.

“It’s not only about empowering people back home. We must also look at how we can contribute to empowering Zimbabweans abroad,” he said.

He noted that some young Zimbabweans in the UK had suggested that the diaspora be recognised as the country’s “11th province”, given its growing influence on the economy and society.

Highlighting the impact of remittances in rural communities, Mupamhanga urged diasporans to go beyond sending money and actively engage in local governance and development initiatives.

“Those in the rural areas need the diaspora to be involved. It’s not just about sending money, but about taking part in rural district councils and shaping development on the ground,” he said.

Mupamhanga concluded by emphasising unity of purpose: “We should come together in building our nation – and the diaspora is the key to that.”