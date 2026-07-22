Mutapa Gold Unit Secures Global Quality Stamp for Testing Lab

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Mutapa Gold Resources subsidiary Freda Rebecca Gold Mine has secured a major international endorsement after its on-site testing laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, a move expected to sharpen operational efficiency and slash exploration costs.

The global standard certification, presented by Southern African Development Community Accreditation Service (SADCAS) yesterday, formally verifies that the mine’s laboratory meets international benchmarks for technical competence, impartiality, and accuracy in testing mineral samples.

Addressing stakeholders at the handover ceremony yesterday, Mutapa Gold Resources Chief Executive Officer Patrick Shayawabaya described the achievement as a defining moment in the group’s drive towards operational discipline and global credibility.

“For a gold mining operation like ours, this is highly significant,in our industry, assay results are not just numbers on a report. They inform exploration decisions, guide resource evaluation, influence grade control, and determine plant performance. Accuracy is not optional; precision is not a luxury,” he said.

In mining, laboratory testing determines the exact gold content in rock samples.

Historically, mining companies have relied heavily on external or offshore facilities to double-check internal data, leading to delays and higher operating expenses.

Shayawabaya noted that having an internationally accredited in-house facility will streamline internal testing, reduce turnaround times, and lower overall exploration budgets at a time when the group is aggressively expanding its footprint.

“Reliable internal testing will reduce delays associated with repeat testing, uncertainty, and over-dependence on external verification,” the CEO explained.

While independent third-party laboratories will still be used for periodic external audits, the certified internal facility allows Freda Rebecca to process day-to-day geological data with complete technical authority.

Freda Rebecca Gold Mine General Manager, Alfred Chinyere, said they have secured a $1.2 million budget for the construction of a new laboratory to be completed soon.

“We want to expand it , we also want to give it a very good location. So typically we are going to be spending about $1.2 million in the construction of that lab.”The construction process has already started. So we are expecting that in about four months, on the fifth month we should be able to commission this lab,” he said.

Chinyere added that the project includes integrating a digital Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to automate sample tracking and further guarantee data integrity.

“So it will come as a good package. What this does is that it will further have a very safe workplace, roomy, where our machines can actually sit.

“So we are happy to make this investment so that we buttress our commitment to this accreditation,” Chinyere added.

The ISO/IEC 17025 framework requires rigorous independent assessments of a laboratory’s equipment, staff expertise, testing methods, and quality control systems.