Five Arrested Over Motorcycle Theft Spree Across Five Districts

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Five men have been arrested in connection with a string of motorcycle thefts committed across five districts with police recovering stolen property worth thousands of United States dollars.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were linked to the theft of 11 motorcycles stolen between 5 January and 16 July 2026 in Marondera, Dema, Wedza, Macheke and surrounding areas.

The suspects were identified as Philimon Manyoka (29), Philin Mwedzi (40), Enerst Mwedzi (42), Zvikomborero Chinake (34) and Brighton Tadyanemahundu (29) also known as Java.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the arrests followed the apprehension of Manyoka by members of the public while he was allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Rusape on 16 July.

Nyathi said information obtained during the initial arrest led detectives to the remaining suspects culminating in their arrest and the recovery of five stolen motorcycles.

The recovered motorcycles are valued at approximately US$8 500 although police believe investigations into the wider theft syndicate are continuing.

Commissioner Nyathi said the arrests marked a breakthrough in efforts to curb motorcycle theft which has affected several communities in Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five suspects in connection with a spate of theft of 11 motorcycles in Marondera, Dema, Wedza, Macheke and surrounding areas between 5 January and 16 July 2026,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He urged members of the public to remain alert and continue working with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities and information relating to stolen property.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or information on stolen property at any nearest police station or contact the National Complaints,” Commissioner Nyathi said.