Duo Arrested Over Threesome Gone Wrong

Two Harare men have appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after a threesome act with a lady hooked up from an online dating mobile application went wrong.

The duo, Shorai Dutiro and Joshua Ayopo are alleged to have unlawfully coerced the complainant whose identity has been concealed to have oral sex during the act.

According to the state, Ayopo and Dutiro hooked up with the complainant through Tinder, an online dating mobile Application and agreed to meet at Pabloz bar in Borrowdale Harare.

They proceeded to accused persons’ house.

The court heard that the accused persons drugged the complainant while on their way to their house before they engaged in a threesome sexual intercourse.

However, the two accused persons denied their charge saying it was consensual, while Dutiro applied for refusal of remand saying he never participated in the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said that the matter is a third schedule offence and the accused will have to approach High Court for bail considerations.

Magistrate Mangosi postponed the matter to Saturday for a ruling on Dutiro’s application for refusal of remand in respect of Dutiro.