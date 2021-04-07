Educate People On COVID-19 Vaccines: Doctors

Medical doctors have urged the government to do more on vaccine literacy through enhanced public campaigns to popularize the roll-out program while dispelling myths and misconceptions around the lifesaving drug.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said more needs to be done to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“ZADHR notes the poor uptake of vaccination across the country and urges the Ministry of Health and Child Care to do more on vaccine literacy through enhanced public campaigns to popularize the vaccine roll-out plan and on dispelling myths and misconceptions for the purposes of promoting demand for, and uptake of vaccines in the country. We also urge the Government of Zimbabwe to invest more in financing the procurement of more vaccines and expanding the geographic reach of the program,” reads the statement.

ZADHR applauded governments across the world on the COVAX initiative, an international solidarity mechanism to ensure that poor countries access COVID-19 vaccines.

“We believe the initiative, if implemented well, has the propensity to support communities in resource limited countries, in getting a fair share of the global vaccines available. We also note the strides the Government of Zimbabwe has made in sourcing vaccines and the current roll-out plan,” added ZADHR.