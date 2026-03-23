Ex-Dembare Striker Joins Scottland FC

Former Caps United and Dynamos FC striker Tonderai TK Mutambikwa has returned to the game in a new role joining reigning league champions Scottland FC as a scout with immediate effect.

The club announced the appointment under the banner “Welcoming Local Legend”, describing the Mabvuku born Mutambikwa as one of the players who helped shape local football in the late 1990s.

He will now focus on talent identification as the team looks to strengthen its future squad.

Mutambikwa first made his mark while playing for CAPS United during the 1997 league season where he became known for his sharp finishing and attacking instinct.

His performances earned him a move to rivals Dynamos FC in 1998 where he continued to build a reputation as a prolific striker.

That same year, he was part of the Dynamos side that reached the final of the CAF Champions League, one of the most memorable moments in the club’s history.

Dynamos eventually lost the 1998 final to Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa but the campaign remains a defining achievement for the team and the players who featured in it.

In a brief statement welcoming him, Scottland FC said Mutambikwa’s experience and deep knowledge of local football would play a key role in identifying promising young players.

The club added that his arrival marks an important step in strengthening its technical structures.

Speaking about his latest opportunity, Mutambikwa said he was both humbled and excited to move into a new phase of football.

“I would like to thank top management for this opportunity and I am humbled from the bottom of my heart. I am looking forward to this next chapter in talent identification,” he said.

During his days Mutambikwa played alongside Makwinji Soma Phiri, Lloyd Mutasa, Masimba Dinyero, Gift Muzadzi, Callisto Pasuwa and Harrington Shereni among others notable players.