Young Women for ED Rallies Amendment Bill 3

Thousands of residents gathered in Whitecliff suburb in Zvimba East Constituency over the weekend for a rally organised by the women’s movement Young Women for Economic Development, where speakers urged young people and first-time voters to support Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

The event, held in Whitecliff suburb drew large crowds of young women, community members and first-time voters who said they wanted to better understand the proposed constitutional changes and what they could mean for their future.

Among those in attendance was the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo who told the gathering that young women must take an active role in shaping the country’s political and economic direction.

“Women, especially young women, cannot afford to remain on the sidelines when important national decisions are being made.This amendment is being discussed because of the need to strengthen development and ensure stability that benefits communities like yours,” she said.

The rally was also attended by Mary Mliswa, the Mashonaland West provincial chairperson for ZANU PF. Addressing the crowd, she called on first-time voters to participate actively in national processes and not allow others to make decisions on their behalf.

“Young people must understand the Constitution and the amendments being proposed. When you participate, you are shaping the future of this country” she said.

ICT Minister and chairperson of Young Women for Economic Development, Tatenda Mavetera said the gathering was meant to give young women a platform to discuss national issues while also promoting economic empowerment.

“We wanted to unpack the Constitutional Amandment Bill number 3 to these young women. We were telling them why a referendum is not needed in the current Bill and we are happy that first time voters and young women came in their numbers to support the Bill,” she said.

Several residents who attended the rally said they were encouraged by the focus on youth participation.

A first-time voter from the area said many young people often feel excluded from national debates but welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from government officials.

“I came because I wanted to understand what this amendment means. Young people should not just hear about these things on social media. We need to be part of the discussion,” she said.

Community leaders in the area also said the large turnout reflected growing interest among young people in constitutional and development issues.

Organisers said similar outreach events will be held in other constituencies as the movement seeks to mobilise young women and first-time voters to participate more actively in national development programmes.