Ex-Wenela Miners Call on President Mnangagwa to Intervene in Compensation Stalemate

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Former Wenela miners who once laboured in South African mines are appealing directly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and help fast-track the approval process for Tshiamiso Trust to begin compensating them for work-related illnesses and injuries sustained underground.

Speaking at a press conference, Charles Nyawasha, Chairman of the Ex-Wenela Miners Association of Zimbabwe said efforts to secure justice and compensation have been ongoing for over two decades.

The group has been engaging both the Zimbabwean and South African governments in pursuit of redress for the suffering endured in the mines.

“We are appealing to President Mnangagwa to intervene as the SADC chairman so that the issue is expedited. We have reached out to Tshiamiso Trust but they are saying there is need for approval from the Government. What is worrying is that when we engage the Ministry of Public Service we are told to wait. It has been long and some of our members are dying,” said Nyawacha

He said there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into between the Government of Zimbabwe and South Africa over the compensation.

“We contacted the South African side but we were told the issue now rests with our government to approve the Memorandum of Understanding,” he said

He said there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into between the Government of Zimbabwe and South Africa over the compensation.

“We contacted the South African side but we were told the issue now rests with our government to approve the Memorandum of Understanding,” he said

He added “Tshiamiso Trust, in terms of the United Nations Declaration on Respect for Sovereignty and Governance of Independent States, must seek permission and be granted permission by the authorities. It has indeed submitted and sought for a written permission from the government of Zimbabwe, and that written document continues to undergo examination,” he said.

He said it has taken more than 20 years to hold their former employers accountable for the wrongdoings, for the working conditions that these men were subjected to and out-of-court a R5 billion settlement was reached in 2018.