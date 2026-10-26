Families Sought as Bodies Remain Unclaimed at Kwekwe Mortuary

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public to help identify nine bodies being held at Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary while urging relatives of five deceased people to come forward for collection and burial.

Police said some of the remains had been at the mortuary for several years, raising concerns over delays in identification and burial.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to families with missing relatives to visit the hospital mortuary and assist with the identification process.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public whose next of kin’s remains are being held at Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary to come forward for identification, completion of the necessary documentation and collection for dignified burial,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Those listed include Menfree Takawira whose remains have been at the mortuary for approximately two years and Munyaradzi M, from Gokwe South whose remains have been held there for about four years.

Also on the list is Benjamin Ncube, the husband of Sharon Chikwari from Chegutu whose remains have reportedly been at the mortuary for approximately two years.

Police are also seeking relatives of Baby Talent from Wishlee Farm whose remains have been held at the facility for about a year, and Blessing Nyama of Alarm 2 Mine, whose remains were taken to the mortuary on August 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, the police said nine unidentified bodies brought to the mortuary between April and September this year were still awaiting identification.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public who have missing relatives or loved ones to visit Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary and make enquiries regarding nine unidentified bodies currently being held at the hospital,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police urged anyone with information that could help identify the deceased to contact Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary or report to their nearest police station.