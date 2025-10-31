Fastjet Marks 10 Years in the Sky, Apologises for Delays

Fastjet Zimbabwe has marked its 10th anniversary with both celebration and contrition acknowledging recent service disruptions while pledging to restore the airline’s hallmark punctuality.

The regional carrier, which launched its inaugural flight on 28 October 2015 says it remains proud of its industry-leading on-time performance record a key factor it credits for its growth and reputation over the past decade.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are taking this moment to reflect on a decade of flights and, more importantly, our operations in the past ten years. We take pride in our industry-leading On-Time Performance. Since our inaugural flight, our performance has been a major contributor to our success,” Fastjet spokesperson Nunurai Jena said in a statement.

However, the airline conceded that recent weeks have fallen short of the standard passengers have come to expect.

Jena acknowledged delays and, in some cases, the merging of flights disruptions that have inconvenienced passengers and sparked frustration.

“For this, we are sorry. We sincerely apologise for the service degradation and disappointment. Several issues within and beyond our control have caused these disruptions,” he said.

Fastjet says remedial measures are underway with teams working to address the operational challenges that triggered the setbacks.

“We aim to regain your trust and continue to deliver the fastjet service you have grown accustomed to,” Jena added.

The airline, which operates regional routes linking Zimbabwe to South Africa and other Southern African destinations has consistently marketed itself on reliability and affordability.

As it enters its second decade, Fastjet says restoring full operational efficiency remains its immediate priority.