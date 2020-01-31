FBC Introduces Futuristic Features On Banking App

FBC Bank Limited has upgraded its mobile banking platform with futuristic features that gives better security control and convenience to its clients.

In keeping pace with cutting-edge technologies rapidly changing the scope of today’s banking, the upgrade to the FBC banking App comes with a bio-metric authentication system that gives clients better control of security as they can now log in using their fingerprints on supported devices.

This guards them against unauthorized access into their accounts from the menacing cyber-criminals cloning cards.

In addition to that, the App now allows clients to purchase a secure and affordable instant third party insurance service for their vehicles.

It also offers clients the ability to manage beneficiaries by giving them the freedom to add, modify or delete beneficiaries for bill payments, airtime purchases as well as internal and external bank transfers.

In this highly volatile economy with local currency fluctuations, the bank has also added a Foreign Exchange Calculator, making it easier for customers to evaluate the value of their money in other stable currencies.

A user friendly design for the USSD(*220#) platform dubbed “Yako”and Mobile Application completes this exciting upgrade.

“Yako is a brand new USSD based digital insurance on-boarding product which allows anyone to purchase Third Party Motor Insurance instantly using a mobile device (phone, tablet etc). As part of FBC Group’s digital transformation and innovation drive, this is a breakthrough product in our market which brings convenience, security and comfort to the motoring public, allowing them to purchase Third Party Motor Insurance instantly using the mobile wallets of all the Mobile Network Operator Channels (i.e Telecash, OneMoney and Ecocash) as well as the ZIPIT platform.” Acting Head-FBC Group Marketing, Roy Nyakunuwa said earlier this week.