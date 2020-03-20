You cannot copy content of this page

Five Artistes Sign Under Bigbass

By Lemuel chekai

Having stepped onto the local music and media scene towards the end of last year, Bigbass Entertainment has announced that they have signed up to five artistes under their wing already.

True to their vow of upgrading livelihoods of economically downtrodden local artistes, Bigbass’ record label is catering for its artistes’ financial needs.

“Since commencing, we have worked with about 10 artistes but only five of those are fulltime Bigbass artistes. These five are signed under our record label and this comes with allowances to cater for the majority of general artiste’s expenses.

“This is in line with our quest to bring honour to one of the world’s biggest industries. It does not earn this profession any respect when we have some of our biggest artistes struggling for something as little as airtime or transport fares hence the approach. Besides this is the norm everywhere, the role of a record label is to take care of their artistes,” said Bigbass studio manager Kudakwashe  Manyore.

The list includes two female crooners, Faa and Nyarie, and three male Dancehall chanters, King Don, Ahem Clatter and Luvhe Master.

Meanwhile, more players like TeeMak Promotions are starting to jump into the game propping local talent

 

