Four Arrested After Kwekwe Soccer Violence

Four men have been arrested following violent clashes that marred a Premier Soccer League match between Hardrock FC and Dynamos FC in Kwekwe leaving seven supporters injured and prompting police to investigate major security lapses at the stadium.

The violence erupted during the match at Chahwanda Stadium on 24 May after rival supporters allegedly threw missiles at each other, invaded the pitch and engaged in fighting forcing the game to be abandoned in the 80th minute.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Shingirai Chivavare (34), Matthias Taderera (43), Tavakuda Nyoni (46) and Emmanuel Dube (50) who are accused of public disorder and violent conduct linked to the disturbances.

Seven fans sustained injuries during the chaos and were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where authorities said they remain in stable condition.

Stadium infrastructure, including turnstiles and perimeter barricades was also damaged.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were continuing including into circumstances that left nearly 5 000 supporters stranded outside the stadium as the match kicked off.

Some of the locked-out fans later damaged infrastructure and forced entry into the venue, contributing to the disorder inside, police said.

“We are investigating the circumstances which led to nearly 5 000 soccer fans remaining outside the stadium during the time the match started with some later damaging infrastructure and gaining entrance into the stadium,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He said police would work with football authorities to tighten crowd control measures and improve public safety at future matches.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will engage the Premier Soccer League administration and the Zimbabwe Football Association to ensure that effective stadium administration and public safety are prioritised before soccer matches start,” Nyathi said.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over crowd management at football matches particularly after reports of overcrowding and a stampede outside Chahwanda Stadium before kick-off.

Police have urged football authorities to avoid overselling venues and ensure tickets are pre-sold to reduce congestion and disorder.

Commissioner Nyathi also warned supporters against violence and vandalism during sporting events.

“The public is urged to exercise tolerance, discipline and responsible conduct during sporting events. Offenders engaging in violence, vandalism or any form of public disorder will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.