Disability Community Urged to Lead Push for Inclusive Telecomms Law

By Lloyd Mangoh

DISABILITY rights organisations have intensified calls for persons with disabilities and organisations of persons with disabilities (OPDs) to actively participate in the upcoming public hearings on the Postal and Telecommunications Amendment Bill describing the consultations as critical in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.

The call comes soon after Zimbabwe hosted its inaugural National Disability Symposium which amplified discussions around inclusion, accessibility and equal participation in national development processes in line with the Government’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

In a statement, Signs of Hope Trust encouraged persons with disabilities to attend the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICT, Postal and Courier Services hearings scheduled from May 26 to June 1.

The organisation said the amendment of the Postal and Telecommunications Act presents an important opportunity to strengthen digital inclusion and improve access to information and communication technologies (ICTs) for marginalized communities.

While acknowledging Second Republic efforts to expand mobile and internet connectivity through initiatives such as Community Information Centres and digital skills programmes, the organisation noted that many persons with disabilities, particularly in rural communities, continue to face barriers in accessing digital technologies.

Signs of Hope Trust welcomed provisions within the proposed Bill that seek to promote universal access, affordable communication services and consumer participation.

The organisation also applauded proposed amendments to the Universal Services Fund (USF), saying the recognition of inclusion and accessibility was a positive step towards ensuring that persons with disabilities are not excluded from the digital economy.

Signs of Hope Trust Executive Director, Samantha Sibanda urged disability communities to make their voices heard during the consultation process.

“We encourage persons with disabilities and organisations of persons with disabilities to attend the consultations in their respective areas and contribute towards laws that directly affect access to information and communication,” she said.

Acting Director of the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (Nascoh), Joyce Matara said the hearings presented a rare opportunity for persons with disabilities to directly influence legislation affecting access to communication and digital services.

“Technology now affects nearly every aspect of life, including education, employment, healthcare and access to public services. It is important that persons with disabilities participate fully in these consultations so that issues of accessibility and inclusion are fully reflected within the law,” Matara said.

She urged OPDs to mobilise communities and ensure that the concerns of persons with disabilities are fully represented during the hearings.

Advocates say the amendment process also presents an opportunity to align Zimbabwe’s communications laws with the supreme law of the land, the Persons with Disabilities Act [2025] and international frameworks such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The consultations are expected to gather public input on issues including digital inclusion and accessibility, affordable internet access and consumer rights within Zimbabwe’s rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.