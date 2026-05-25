Hardrock FC Condemns Violence After Abandoned Clash with Dynamos

Hardrock FC has condemned the violence that forced the abandonment of its Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium describing the scenes as regrettable and damaging to the spirit of football.

The match, played on Sunday descended into chaos following crowd trouble that reportedly included a pitch invasion and vandalism disrupting play and leaving some people injured.

In a statement issued after the incident, Hardrock FC said the disturbances had not only interrupted the game but had also resulted in damage to stadium property.

“The unfortunate acts of crowd trouble, pitch invasion and vandalism disrupted the match, caused injuries and damaged stadium property,” the club said.

Hardrock FC said football should serve as a platform for unity, entertainment and shared passion but warned that emotions must never come at the expense of safety.

“Football is meant to unite people through passion and entertainment, but that passion must never compromise the safety of players, match officials, supporters and other stakeholders,” the club said.

The club also praised medical teams for their swift response during the incident and expressed concern for those injured.

“We commend the medical teams for their quick response and wish all affected individuals a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Hardrock FC said it remained committed to discipline, mutual respect and the protection of football infrastructure while urging supporters to channel emotions responsibly and uphold the values of the sport.

The club said it was cooperating fully with relevant authorities and the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as investigations into the disturbances continue.

Those found responsible for breaching security regulations are expected to face disciplinary action, although authorities are yet to announce further details.

The match took a dramatic turn when referee Mhaka Magare awarded Hardrock a controversial penalty ruling that Dynamos captain Shadreck Nyahwa had handled the ball inside the penalty area while attempting to block a goal-bound effort from Donald Mudadi.

The decision sparked angry protests from Dynamos players who argued that Nyahwa’s arm had been in a natural position and that no offence had been committed.

After a prolonged delay as tempers flared on the pitch, play eventually resumed allowing Wilfred Madzungu to calmly convert the penalty and level the score.

But the equaliser appeared to inflame tensions among supporters with clashes breaking out between rival fans in the stands.

The unrest escalated when a section of Dynamos supporters breached perimeter fencing, triggering scenes of disorder.