Global Wetlands Loss Could Cost $39 Trillion

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The world’s wetlands, vital ecosystems that sustain life across the globe, are disappearing at an alarming rate, putting up to $39 trillion in global benefits at risk, according to a new report.

The Global Wetland Outlook 2025 (GWO 2025), released by the Convention on Wetlands, warns that up to one-fifth of the planet’s remaining wetlands could vanish by 2050. This catastrophic loss would have severe social, economic, and environmental consequences.

Wetlands, which cover only 6% of Earth’s surface, contribute significantly to the global economy. They provide critical ecosystem services, including clean water, flood protection, food production, and carbon storage—benefits that account for more than 7.5% of global GDP. Despite their immense value, wetlands are being lost at a rate of 0.52% annually, undermining efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Dr. Musonda Mumba, Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands, emphasised the urgency of action: “Wetlands bankroll the planet, yet we continue to invest more in their destruction than in their recovery. We are sitting on a $10 trillion opportunity—restoring wetlands could unlock these benefits, but time is running out.”

The GWO 2025 highlights alarming trends in wetland loss and degradation. Since 1970, 22% of global wetlands have been lost, equivalent to over half a billion football pitches. Regions such as Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa have seen the most significant declines, and one in four of the world’s remaining wetlands are now in poor ecological condition.

The report offers hope, however, showcasing successful restoration projects in places like Zambia’s Kafue Flats, where a modest investment of $300,000 is now protecting vital water systems and supporting livelihoods worth $30 million annually.

As the world prepares for the COP15 Wetlands Conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in July 2025, the GWO 2025 calls for urgent investment and coordinated action.

Governments and businesses are urged to integrate wetland values into decision-making and finance mechanisms, such as carbon markets and resilience bonds, to reverse the devastating trend.