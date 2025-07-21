Young Women Take the Lead as IYWD Hailed for Driving Gender-Responsive Governance

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) has been commended by both local authorities and community members for its role in advancing gender-responsive social services and inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

Speaking at a Local Governance Learning and Exchange Lab award ceremony held in Harare last Friday, officials and young women leaders highlighted the impact of IYWD’s work carried out in partnership with Diakonia and supported by the Embassy of Sweden.

IYWD’s Knowledge Management, Documentation and Advocacy Coordinator, Kudakwashe Munemo applauded the strides made over the past year in fostering inclusivity and accountability within local councils.

“We have seen great progress with regards to the inclusion of young women and women within local authorities’ decision-making spaces. Several councils have initiated information systems that enhance communication with citizens,” Munemo said

He cited Guruve as a standout district where policies tailored to address gender dynamics such as sexual harassment policies and gender-sensitive housing strategies have been effectively rolled out.

“Local authorities are now formulating and implementing gender-responsive policies. In Guruve, we’ve seen concrete actions through gender policies, housing strategies and harassment protocols,” he said.

The ripple effect of IYWD’s empowerment programmes is being felt in communities across the country.

Village Head Shamiso Gotami shared how the institute’s training gave her the confidence to rise above societal prejudice.

“It used to be a challenge for women to lead in our communities. But thanks to IYWD’s training, many females are now taking leadership roles. As a young single mother, I faced discrimination. But through demonstrating strong leadership, people changed their perception of me,” she said.

Yet, challenges remain, gender champion Catherine Gota from Guruve pointed to persistent communication barriers for people living with disabilities.

“We hope more can be done to ensure that information is accessible to everyone, including persons with disabilities. True inclusion means decentralising communication,” she said.

The awards ceremony marked a moment of reflection and renewed commitment toward deepening democratic participation ensuring that the voices of young women continue to shape local governance structures.