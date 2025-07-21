Couple Nabbed with Designer Drugs in Family Car and Suburban Home

By Shalom Shawurwa

A Bulawayo couple has been arrested following a police raid that uncovered a stash of designer drugs in their family vehicle and residence in what authorities have described as a major drug bust in the city’s central business district.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Darian-Lee Kevin Lloyd Jackson (31) and Lakin Lee Robinson (32) by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics Unit.

The operation, conducted in Bulawayo, led to the recovery of multiple sachets of cocaine and a wide assortment of high-grade dagga (cannabis) strains.

The named varieties include Cheese cannabis, Dosidos cannabis, Gush Mint, Sunset Sherbet, Oreo, Hot Cake, Blue Cheese, Gary Payton, and Grape Gas, in addition to loose dagga.

“These drugs were recovered in the suspects’ family vehicle while some were recovered at the suspects’ house in West Somerton Suburb, Bulawayo,” the police statement noted.

The seized cannabis strains, often associated with Western black-market dispensaries, indicate a sophisticated drug supply network that has now made its way into the country’s urban centres.

The bust comes amid growing concern over the influx of hard drugs into the country especially among youths.