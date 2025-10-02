Borrowdale Nature Reserve a Key Initiative to Promote Environmental Protection

By Barbara Ndlovu

Wetlands preservation and protection has become a topical issue in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare amid cals for efforts to

balance between development and the need to preserve Harare’s wetlands.

Developers have been urged to ensure that development of any sort does not interfere with the integrity of wetlands and as

such they (developers) continue to implement environmental protection procedures that lead to the protection of wetlands.

It is a fact that there is an imperative need to balance between development and environmental protection especially taking

into consideration the need to preserve the capital’s wetlands.

A case in point is the Tlloclem Beauty Homes project by Borrowdale Investments Private Limited in Borrowdale West that

has sought to mitigate degradation of the wetland area which is part of its allocated land and restore it to its natural state.

The development on the area takes into serious consideration the need to restore and preserve the wetland area which has

been under constant threat over the past-years.

This comes on the backdrop of calls from stakeholders for Harare to ensure that development takes into consideration the need to preserve wetlands.

Nature reserves and ecotourism are key tools that have been embraced by developers as part of efforts to preserve

wetlands in Harare.

The Tlloclem Beauty Homes project, located next to Pokugara estates, establishes a nature reserve for the sake of

conserving a wetland area within its vicinity as part of efforts to bring balance to the ecosystem.

“It creates an opportunity to mitigate the degradation of the wetland back into its natural state through recreation,

restoration and enhancement. A range of entertainment activities will be incorporated to enhance activity within the nature reserve with careful attention to selection of materials that have zero to minimum impact to the wetland.

Locally sourced natural materials that promote sustainability and have minimum harmful effects to the environment all be

used such as timber, clay, bamboo and stone,” reads an announcement from TIloclem Beauty Homes.

The nature park will also incorporate two Olymplc sized swimming pools with pavilions in between them; made ftrom timber to accommodate spectators viewing on both ends.

The Tiloclem project will also create 20 pergolas and a man made dam (to incorporate 2 water points) from natural stone material which allows water to sip through its banks into the wetland area.

“The 20 pergolas allow users to relax and appreciate the nature surrounded by indigenous trees and the stream. They are

made from locally sourced timber with no damage to the nature reserve,” reads the project proposal.

Th project was issued with an Environmental Impact Assessment by the Environmental management Agency (EMA) in May last year while the Upper Manyame Sub-catchment council approved the project in July last year as well.

Nature reserves are a critical model to protect wetlands and allow for conservation of biodiversity, ecosystems and natural habitats.

They also form part of strategies on sustainable management of the environment while allowing for community

engagement on environmental management.

A number of suburbs in Harare are taking up the concept of establishing nature reserves as a model to protect the environment.

Acting Town Planner for Harare, Samuel Nyabezi is on record saying the shortage of land for development in the capital has moved the City of Harare to consider utilizing wetland areas but noted that there is need to consider projects with minimum impact on the wetlands.

He said allegations of corrupt allocation of land on wetlands are baseless saying council operates in cooperation with stakeholders such as the Environmental Management Agency to ensure land allocations are above board.