VID Given More Teeth as Gvt Moves to Protect Rebuilt Roads

The government has issued a strong warning to truck drivers who continue to overload their vehicles saying the practice is undermining multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation efforts across the country.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary, Engineer Joy Makumbe said the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) has now been equipped to take tougher action against offenders.

“We have capacitated VID enforcement agents to impose hefty fines and other deterrent measures on overloaded truckers in order to protect our roads,” Makumbe said.

She added that the government has opened tenders for private citizens and companies interested in constructing weighbridges – a move aimed at improving monitoring and compliance on major highways.

“We urge citizens and motorists to be responsible,” she said noting that progress on the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Highway remains on track.

According to the ministry, all eight contractors working on the highway have made significant progress.

Fossil Contracting has reportedly completed 51% of its allocated section in line with its project timelines.

The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road upgrade is among Government’s flagship infrastructure projects for the coming year.

Officials say the project has also generated employment opportunities with women benefiting from empowerment programmes linked to the construction work.

Contractors have additionally undertaken various corporate social responsibility activities in communities along the route.