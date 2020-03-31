Govt To Cater For One Million Households Affected By the Covid-19 Pandemic

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has set aside resources to cater for one million vulnerable households who are likely to be affected by the 21 day lockdown currently underway.

In a statement yesterday, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube the bail out plan which will be paid through cash transfer would commence immediately.

“The Treasury has set aside resources to cover one million vulnerable households under a cash transfer programme and payment which will commence immediately,” said the Minister.

“The Treasury will initially be availing an amount of 200 million per month under a cash transfer programme over the next three months and both the amount and duration of payments will be reviewed as necessary,” read the statement.

“The Social Welfare Department will use its usual mechanisms to identify its beneficiaries,” said Prof Ncube.

This comes as a solution to the outcry in urban areas where the majority are involved in informal trade to eke a living.

To enhance country efforts to fight COVID-19, the government has suspended duty and tax on various goods and services related to testing, protection, sterilisation and other medical consumables.