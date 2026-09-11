STEMpower Takes Robotics Education to Zimbabwean Students

STEMpower, a non-profit organisation promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education across Africa, has showcased its work at the Robotics Discovery and Innovation Expo at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

The expo brought together students, educators, innovators and technology enthusiasts for a day focused on robotics, programming, electronics and emerging technologies.

Students had an opportunity to participate in practical demonstrations and hands-on activities, giving them exposure to technologies that are often difficult to access within conventional classroom settings.

The organisers said the expo demonstrated how practical STEM education can encourage young people to develop ideas, solve real-world problems and consider careers in science and technology.

STEMpower has been expanding access to practical STEM education through the establishment of STEM Centres equipped with electronics and computer laboratories.

The centres provide students with opportunities to experiment with technology, develop practical skills and explore innovation and entrepreneurship beyond the traditional classroom.

The organisation has established 163 STEM Centres across 52 African countries creating a continent-wide network aimed at giving young people greater access to technology and practical learning.

Zimbabwe has increasingly prioritised STEM education and innovation as the country seeks to equip young people with skills suited to a changing economy.

The country’s Education Sector Strategic Plan identifies increasing the number of learners taking STEM and STEAM subjects as a priority, alongside strengthening teacher capacity in STEM education.

However, access to technology remains uneven.

Data from UNICEF Zimbabwe shows that only 32% of schools were connected to the internet according to the 2024 Education Management Information System.

The pupil-to-computer ratio also remained high, at one computer for every 68 pupils in primary schools and one for every 27 pupils in secondary schools.

Girls also remain underrepresented in STEM education and related careers.

The gaps have increased calls for more opportunities for learners to interact directly with technology and develop practical skills alongside theoretical classroom learning.

In Chinhoyi, the STEM Centre established by STEMpower at CUT is contributing to those efforts by providing students from surrounding communities with access to computers, electronics and practical STEM activities.

The centre allows young learners to experiment, build and test their ideas, helping bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

The initiative also complements CUT’s focus on science, technology, engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university has positioned itself as a national hub for science, technology and engineering education, with innovation, industrialisation and community engagement forming part of its institutional development agenda.

The Robotics Discovery and Innovation Expo highlighted the potential of partnerships between universities, non-profit organisations and educators in expanding access to practical STEM education.

For students, such platforms offer an opportunity not only to learn about emerging technologies but also to begin developing the skills needed to become innovators and problem-solvers in Zimbabwe’s future economy.