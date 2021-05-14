Govt Warns Teachers Against Demanding Cash For Extra Lessons

MUTARE- The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched an internal investigation into reports that teachers are conniving to charge for extra lessons conducted during weekends.

This follows complaints by parents that some teachers at a Mutare school are demanding cash from pupils and exposing them to the deadly COVID-19 by conducting extra lessons, some in their homes or in public places.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director Edward Shumba confirmed receiving the reports and said an internal investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of the matter.

“If children are attending extra lessons on weekends its now a police case, l have no control on what happens after normal working hours

“It is also illegal to demand cash for extra lessons, that is not acceptable. We are going to do our investigation to ascertain facts of the matter and take necessary measures,” he said.

Head of the accused school, Baring primary, Mr Nyambi said he had no control on what happens over the weekend.

“I don’t have control about what happens over the weekend. I cannot police all teachers,” he said.

Reports states that some of the teachers are reportedly carrying out the extra-lessons at their respective homes and various venues without taking Covid 19 precautionary measures. Lessons have been delivered under a shade at Manicaland Agricultural Show society showgrounds.

A parent who responded on condition on anonymity to protect their child from victimization condemned the extra-lessons done on weekends without Covid 19 precautionary measures.

“We are worried because our children are being forced to attend extra-lessons on weekends and they pay a dollar per child,” he said.

“These lessons are being done without taking Covid 19 precautionary measures and this is not fair, and on Saturday just imagine a grade 4 class attended extra-lessons under the tree at Showground.

“Our children are now vulnerable to Covid 19 and also their safety when coming home should also be considered,” said the parent.