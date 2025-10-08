‘Govt Will Not Pay for Shoddy Construction Jobs’

In a stern message to contractors, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Engineer Joy Pedzisai Makumbe, has made it clear that the government will not pay for substandard work.

Speaking during a media tour of the Masvingo-Beitbridge road construction project, Makumbe emphasised that only high-quality, well-executed projects would receive payment, and any contractor who delivers unsatisfactory work will be required to redo it at their own expense.

“We only pay for quality work; we do not pay for shoddy jobs,” Makumbe stated firmly. “Anyone who does a bad job will have to redo their work at their own expense. We take quality seriously.”

Makumbe’s statement comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Lorraine Drive rehabilitation project in Harare, where substandard materials were reportedly used. The project has faced significant criticism, with reports of poor workmanship and compromised road safety.

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all infrastructure projects meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

She stressed that while contractors are expected to uphold the terms of their agreements, the ministry will not tolerate any form of negligence or shortcuts.