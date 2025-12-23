Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest for Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London on Tuesday during a protest in support of Palestine Action activists currently on hunger strike in prison, according to the Prisoners for Palestine campaign group.

The 22-year-old was filmed holding a placard reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” during a demonstration outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in the City of London. The protest group said Aspen was targeted because it provides services to Israeli-linked defence company Elbit Systems.

During the protest, two activists sprayed red paint on the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

A City of London Police spokesperson said officers responded at around 7am after reports that hammers and red paint had been used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after allegedly glueing themselves nearby.

“Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old woman attended the scene and was arrested for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, namely Palestine Action, contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” the spokesperson said.

The arrests come amid growing concern over the health of Palestine Action activists on hunger strike. Since the strike began on November 2, seven prisoners have reportedly been taken to the hospital.

Kamran Ahmed (28), held at Pentonville Prison, and Amu Gib (30), held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, were both hospitalised in the past week after refusing food. Prisoners for Palestine said Gib’s health has “deteriorated rapidly” and that the activist now requires a wheelchair. Gib is currently on day 51 of the hunger strike.

Last week, emergency physician Dr James Smith warned that some of the hunger strikers “are dying” and require urgent specialist medical care.

The prisoners face charges linked to alleged break-ins or criminal damage carried out in support of Palestine Action before the group was banned under UK terrorism legislation.

A legal firm representing the hunger strikers has submitted a pre-action letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy, signalling its intention to take legal action. The letter, reported by the Press Association, describes the situation as urgent and calls for an immediate response, citing the worsening health of the detainees.

The lawyers have also requested an urgent meeting with Lammy, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, accusing the government of failing to uphold its own prison safety policies. The hunger strikers say previous letters sent to him have gone unanswered.

In response, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the claims were “strongly refuted”.

“We want these prisoners to accept support and recover, and we will not create perverse incentives that would encourage others to put themselves at risk through hunger strikes,” the spokesperson said.