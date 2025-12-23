Madzibaba Ishmael Jailed 20 Years for Raping Minor

By Judith Nyuke

Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Apostolic Sect leader, Ishmael Chokurongerwa who was recently found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl within his congregation at Lily Farm, Nyabira has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

While sentencing the clergyman, Harare Magistrate Estere Chivasa noted that the victim was a vulnerable child.

She emphasized that as a leader of the Apostolic Sect, Chokurongerwa had direct access to the minor, and while church leaders are expected to provide guidance and lead by example, he did the exact opposite.

Magistrate Chivasa also noted that Chokurongerwa had a previous conviction suggesting he is not a law-abiding citizen even though that prior offense was unrelated to the current sexual abuse charge.

The State proved that the abuse took place over a period stretching from February 2023 to March 2024.

The victim gave birth to a baby girl in January 2024 and DNA tests confirmed Chokurongerwa as the biological father.

Authorities intervened in March 2024 after a tip-off led them to rescue the victim from a supposed “safe house” located in Mufakose.