Gvt Apologises to Travel Vlogger Barred from Mbuya Nehanda Statue Site

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has apologised to travel vlogger Davud Akhundzada after he was reportedly denied access to the Mbuya Nehanda Statue site in Harare.

The statue is a national monument that honours one of the country’s most revered liberation icons.

In a statement, the Ministry said it was “concerned” by the incident and sought to clarify that the monument falls under the management of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

It described the statue as a “significant symbol of Zimbabwe’s liberation history and identity”, subject to strict preservation and security regulations.

Authorities said some areas of the site remain off-limits to the public for safety and preservation reasons.

The Ministry also announced plans to strengthen tourist management at heritage and cultural sites across the country.

As part of a government-wide initiative, tourism officers will be deployed to major monuments to improve coordination, provide accurate visitor information and enhance access.

The aim, according to the Ministry is to create a “seamless, well-informed and welcoming experience” for visitors while ensuring the protection of Zimbabwe’s national heritage.

The Ministry extended an official apology to Akhundzada for the inconvenience reaffirming its commitment to making Zimbabwe’s tourist sites “safe, informative and memorable” for all.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana posting on X said the Government will create a new access framework for the Mbuya Nehanda statue.

“To enable safe public viewing of the Mbuya Nehanda statue while protecting the iconic monument, the Government is creating a new access framework. The President has instructed that this be implemented as soon as possible. We take this opportunity to apologise to the public for the delayed access.” posted Mangwana