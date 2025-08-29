Harare Businessman in Court Over Alleged US$40,000 Tax Fraud

A Harare company director has appeared in court accused of falsifying invoices and misrepresenting imports in a case that allegedly cost the state more than US$40,000 in lost revenue.

Ian Genesesi (31) director of Genesesi Logistics (Pvt) Ltd was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act, false representation and forgery.

Prosecutors allege that in November 2024, Genesesi imported a shipment into Zimbabwe through his company, declaring it as agricultural equipment.

However, a post-clearance audit by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) reportedly uncovered that the consignment contained clothes, artificial flowers, Tupperware and decorative items.

The false declaration is said to have prejudiced ZIMRA of import duty and value-added tax amounting to US$40,955.10.

The court heard that witness statements, bills of lading, commercial invoices and import documents will be tendered as evidence during trial.

Genesesi was granted bail and remanded to 30 September 2025 for further proceedings.