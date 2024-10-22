Harare Imposes New Restrictions on Public Transport to Ease Congestion

The City of Harare has announced measures aimed at curbing traffic congestion in the capital, particularly during peak hours.

In a statement, Harare Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said the city has seen an increase in congestion during peak hours hence the enforcement of designated passenger pick-up and drop-off points for public transport operators.

“The City of Harare wishes to inform the public, commuter omnibus operators, and stakeholders that picking and dropping of passengers at undesignated points by public passenger vehicles in Harare is strictly prohibited,” Moyo said.

This move comes as the city battles worsening traffic conditions, which have been compounded by the actions of some public transport operators.

The city’s streets have seen a rise in congestion, especially during the busy morning and evening rush hours.

“There has been an increase in congestion levels on the streets of Harare, especially during the morning and evening peak periods. Our observations have been that this is exacerbated by buses and commuter omnibuses that are picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points. Some park on the streets and block lanes resulting in heavy congestion,” Moyo said.

The Harare City Council has issued an immediate directive for public transport operators using Sam Nunjoma (Second Street) to move their operations to Coventry Road Rank and Mbare Musika.

Long-distance buses heading to Bulawayo and other areas, which have been illegally picking up passengers from the Showgrounds and along Samora Machel Avenue, are also required to use these designated ranks.

“The following are the major commuter omnibus termini that should be used by registered public transport operators: Market Square, Charge Office, Copacabana, S. Muzenda (4th Street), and Rezende North,” said Moyo.

The directive marks the end of pick-up and drop-off points established by the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the city reverting to its original transport system.

All registered operators are being asked to adhere to the termini specified in their permits.

“Public passenger vehicles are expected to be registered by the relevant authorities that include City of Harare and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. The permits issued are clear on the ranks, routes, and timetables to be used,” Moyo added.

With these measures in place, the City of Harare has launched a large-scale operation to enforce compliance and reduce congestion.

