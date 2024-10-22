Old Mutual Partners with The Eye Institute For Community Eye Care Initiative

In a ground-breaking initiative aimed at tackling critical health issues in Zimbabwe, Old Mutual has unveiled a pioneering partnership with the Eye Institute founded by Dr Ron Mhizha.

This strategic collaboration is set to elevate eye care services for various community members, including pensioners.

The inaugural pilot project launching in Manicaland, marks a significant step toward improving healthcare access and quality for those in need.

The Zimbabwe National Eye Health Strategy (2014 to 2018) identified cataracts, glaucoma, eye trauma, measles, and retinoblastoma as leading causes of blindness.

To address this, the National Eye Health Strategy 2021-2025 was launched, aiming to combat the rising burden of eye diseases.

The strategy focuses on eradicating avoidable blindness by providing sustainable eye care services that encompass promotion, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation for all citizens.

Old Mutual and the Zimbabwe Eye Institute have collaborated to prioritize crucial screenings, treatments, and surgeries, aiming to bridge the gap in eye care services, particularly for conditions often deemed avoidable and manageable through primary eye care interventions among pensioners.

Limited access to eye care services, especially in marginalized communities, exacerbates these issues.

Old Mutual’s commitment to responsible business practices shines through as they step in to bridge this gap since most cases are considered avoidable and treatable through access to primary eye care.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe and The Eye Institute have organized a pilot Eye Camp, scheduled to run from October 21 to October 25, 2024, which will include cataract surgeries.

Patients have been screened over the past couple of years through wellness and eye screening programmes with various strategic partners like The Eastern Highlands Trust, and the Guta Clinic.

This has yielded a backlog of patients who require surgical intervention.

“In our dedication to community well-being, we actively forge partnerships founded on mutual goals, enhancing the communities we serve for the comprehensive improvement of all. Through ventures with entities such as The Eye Institute, we reaffirm our commitment to create enduring positive change spanning generations, fostering health and vitality for both the young and the elderly, and ensuring a vibrant and healthier tomorrow for everyone,” said Lillian Mbayiwa Old Mutual Zimbabwe, Head Executive, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to see the world clearly, and we are proud to play a role in enhancing health care accessibility in rural areas,” she added.

The Eye Institute, with over 20 years of existence in eye care, brings a wealth of expertise to this initiative and will complement efforts by government and other donor funded organization like Council for the Blind.

A team of surgeons, optometrists, and dispensing opticians will focus on screening for presbyopia and conducting cataract surgeries.

The team aims to perform 100 surgeries during this pilot initiative.

The envisioned impact of this initiative goes beyond individual health and exemplifies Old Mutual’s commitment to health equity and community development, ensuring that Zimbabweans have access to essential eye care for a brighter and healthier future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

