Harare Insurance Agent Accused of Diverting Thousands in Licence Fees

By Judith Nyuke

An agent at Stanfar Underwriting Management Agency (PVT) LTD appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after allegedly converting US$6 526 and ZIG757 400 to his personal use.

The funds were meant to be remitted for motor vehicle insurance, ZINARA and ZBC radio licences from his outlet.

Visitor Nhamoinesu (27) who is legally represented by Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvhami Attorneys appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on fraud charges.

He was granted bail of US$200 and the matter was remanded to 19 December.

Stanfar Underwriting Management Agency (PVT) LTD represented by Trave Mukwena is the complainant in the matter. The company operates as an agent for First Mutual Holdings selling motor vehicle licences and insurance products.

According to State papers, Nhamoinesu was employed by the complainant as an agent between December 2023 and November 2024.

Nhamoinesu was employed by the complainant as an agent to sell First Mutual Holdings Insurance products including motor insurance, Zinara and ZBC Radio Licences under NICOZ Diamond and was stationed at Zuva Peacocks Service Station situated along Samora Machel in the Central Business District.

He would do cash submissions, bank deposits and or transfers and swipe payments on all products he would have sold into Stanfar Underwriting Management Agency (Pvt) Ltd bank accounts on a daily basis.

The State alleges that in the period extending from 01 January 2025 to 15 November 2025, the complainant observed that Nhamoinesu was continuously having shortfalls on the cash that he was remitting for motor vehicle insurances, Zinara and ZBC Radio Licenses from his outlet.

The complainant conducted a reconciliation of Nhamoinesu’s transactions against the figures recorded in the ZINARA system and discovered that he was under-declaring the amounts due to the company relative to the products sold. He was also found to be consistently under-reporting daily transactions which did not match the records in the system.

It is alleged that for the period 1 January 2025 to 15 November 2025, Nhamoinesu did transactions totalling US$11 082-00 and ZIG 1 384 200-84 and reported US$4 556-00 and ZIG 626 716-84 meaning the accused person converted US$6 526-00 and ZIG$757 400-00 to his own personal use and failed to report the received amounts to the complainant.

After discovering the offence, the complainant reported the case leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The Court heard that the total value stollen is US$6 526-00 and ZIG757 400-00. Nothing was recovered.