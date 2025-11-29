Music Training Institute Champions Cultural Revival as Teachers Graduate in Indigenous Arts

The Music Consultancy Society (MCS) has marked its 8th graduation ceremony with a strong call for the preservation of Zimbabwe’s cultural identity through music aligning its work with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

In an interview with 263chat, MCS director Dr Tavonga Assiel Chipadza said the institution was playing a pivotal role in empowering teachers from across the country with skills that safeguard national heritage.

“In line with Government thrust under NDS1, we are empowering teachers with skills that will preserve our culture and identity. We are teaching them how to make indigenous instruments such as mbira, ngororombe, zvipendani and zvigufe. We are moving with the mantra of leaving no one behind.” he said

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) praised MCS for aligning its vision with the national music strategy launched in 2022.

NACZ Provincial Arts Manager, William Ndinde said the graduation demonstrated the institution’s commitment to strengthening the country’s cultural foundations.

“This is the 8th graduation ceremony for the Music Consultancy Society, a duly-registered music training institute with the National Arts Council. We support this graduation because it is in sync with the thrust of the music strategy that we launched in 2022 and will review in 2030,” Dinde said.

He said music was central to the nation’s identity and should grow into a fully professionalised sector.

“Music underpins our culture, and we want the Zimbabwean music industry to evolve into a professional undertaking. Musicians must live off their works. The music we speak of must be locally anchored and internationally connected,” he said.

He applauded the institution for promoting local music ethos saying it contributes to building a pool of musicians who are proud of their identity in the community of nations.

MCS board chairperson Cuthbert Jingura said heritage remained the cornerstone of the institution’s curriculum and its long-term ambitions.

“Heritage is paramount and critical to our activities. We want our curricula to reflect our musical heritage. There is nothing wrong with playing the Nyunga Nyunga mbira and learning its melodies and rhythms.” Jingura said

He said teachers and lecturers were embracing heritage-based training in line with government policy.

“Our collectiveness as Zimbabweans is what we want to protect. All musical arts, theatrical elements and presentation skills are embedded in our curricula. We call upon Zimbabweans to join us and appreciate the beauty of our culture.” he added

Jingura revealed plans to elevate the programme from certificate to diploma level with an ultimate goal of establishing a university dedicated to cultural and musical arts.

He urged the corporate sector to support the initiative arguing that arts could become a significant economic contributor.

“If Jamaica has produced global billionaires through arts, what are we not to do? Let’s carry our mbira, jari, nyunga-nyunga, and sing the songs of our heritage,” he said

He said the arts sector had the potential to contribute meaningfully to national GDP and called for investment to strengthen training centres.

“As we move towards establishing a university, the sky is the limit,” he said.

The graduation ceremony, attended by educators, artists and cultural leaders saw more than hundred graduands attaining Diploma in Visual and Performing Arts, Certificate in Choral, percussion, and adjudication as well as Advanced certificate in music and dance.