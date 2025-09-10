Harare–Kanyemba Highway Project Touted as Key Trade Corridor

By Elishamai Ziumbwa

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to upgrading the Harare–Kanyemba highway describing the road as a vital economic corridor linking Zimbabwe to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco said the project would revitalise trade, agriculture and mining opportunities while improving access to the Kanyemba border post.

“This corridor has been dormant for too long. We want it opened up to unlock Zimbabwe’s potential in trade, mining and agriculture,” Mhona said.

The initiative comes amid recent oil and gas discoveries in the Kanyemba region which officials believe could accelerate investment and completion of the project.

Mhona added that the upgrades would also help curb road accidents in Mashonaland Central Province.

“We are impressed with the progress so far and expect it to be sustained as the road extends to the border,” he noted.

Permanent secretary for devolution in Mashonaland central Timothy Maregere speaking on behalf of Mashonaland Central Provincial Minister Christopher Magomo hailed the project as a catalyst for regional economic transformation.

“Once complete, this highway will provide the shortest and most efficient trade route between Zimbabwe and Central Africa,” Magomo said, adding that the project aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 strategy for upper-middle income status.

While praising the development, officials also raised concern over rising road accidents urging drivers to respect speed limits and road safety regulations.