Heavenly Harmonies as United in Christ Choir Heads to Kariba for First-Ever Music Video

By Shantel Gazi

The United in Christ Gospel Choir (UCGC) a local musical group from the Church of Christ in Zimbabwe is set to film its first-ever music video in the scenic town of Kariba, a project its members hope will inspire believers across the nation and beyond.

Formed just over a year ago, the choir has quickly made a name for itself through powerful performances rooted in faith and unity.

The ensemble was founded by four devout members of the church namely Douglas Seremani, Pastor Abraham Jiri, Pastor Mate and Pastor Trust Moyo who drew inspiration from prominent Zimbabwean gospel groups such as Unveiled and Zim Praise.

“Our name speaks to the heart of what we do. Kubatana Pamwe Chete Mukushumira Mwari (united in serving God together),” said Seremani.

Now, UCGC is preparing to record a video for their rendition of the beloved Shona hymn Ipa Nzvimbo Kuna Jesu (“Give Place to Jesus”) originally penned by American evangelist Daniel Webster Whittle in the 19th century.

The shoot is scheduled to take place in Kariba, where the group has been invited to minister to a local congregation.

“The idea was sparked by our desire to reach a wider audience through a visually appealing medium. “Ipa Nzvimbo is a hymn that encourages believers to put Christ first in their lives to recognise that He is the way, the truth, and the light,” Seremani said.

For the choir, the Kariba shoot represents more than just a video as it marks a spiritual milestone.

“This is our first ever video. It symbolises a powerful starting point in our mission, which is ‘to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world through excellence in singing Psalms, Hymns and spiritual songs’,” said Pastor Jiri.

The dramatic natural backdrop of Kariba with its shimmering lake and rugged landscapes was chosen deliberately to echo the spiritual message of the song.

“As we preach the message that we should give room to Jesus, the magnificent natural environment bears testimony to the greatness of God and His creation,” Pastor Jiri added.

Mike Dondo, another member of the choir’s leadership, echoed the sentiment.

“We hope this video will inspire and uplift our audience, encouraging them to reflect on their Christian values and faith,” said Dondo

With harmonies rooted in Scripture and a vision driven by unity, the United in Christ Gospel Choir is poised to expand its ministry and bring messages of hope and salvation to an even broader audience.

Their Kariba debut could be just the beginning