ICT Minister Calls for Climate-Smart Innovation

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has called for a continent-wide push to build digital systems that strengthen climate resilience, warning that Africa must expand connectivity in a clean, sustainable and future-proof manner.

Speaking in Harare at the 2025 African Telecommunications Union (ATU) ICT Day commemorations held under the theme “Digital Pathways to a Greener, Climate-Resilient Africa,” Mavetera said Africa’s digital transformation must be aligned with environmental protection and inclusive development.

“Our task is not simply to expand connectivity, but to do so in a clean, sustainable, and future-proof manner. Each connection we create must catalyse both development and environmental stewardship,” she said.

She noted that Africa is warming faster than any other region yet remains rich in innovation potential, a point earlier said by ATU Secretary-General John Omo who argued that “Universal, meaningful connectivity is both a development task and a climate task.”

Minister Mavetera said the effects of digital exclusion are increasingly visible in everyday life.

“Connectivity now determines whether farmers receive life-saving weather updates, whether learners can continue their education during climatic shocks and whether governments can monitor environmental patterns with accuracy,” she said.

She added that conversations at the commemorations reinforced a central principle: digital progress must uplift everyone.

“Our digital transformation must be inclusive. It must uplift women, youth, persons with disabilities, and rural communities. Technology is only as empowering as the hands it reaches,” she said.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to expand access through POTRAZ programmes such as Digital Centres, Innovation Hubs, infrastructure sharing and solar-powered base stations.

“We are encouraged by operators’ increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies and green business models. These initiatives not only reduce the sector’s carbon footprint but also strengthen network resilience,” she said.

Minister Mavetera announced that her ministry is drafting a national e-waste policy to manage the rising volume of discarded devices and network equipment.

“This policy seeks to guide responsible disposal, promote recycling industries, encourage circular-economy practices and ensure that harmful materials do not harm our environment or threaten public health,” she said.

With more than 60% of Africa’s population under 25, the minister said young people remain central to Zimbabwe’s innovation agenda.

“Zimbabwe wholeheartedly embraces this vision. Our youth are not just beneficiaries but they are the drivers of the digital future,” she said citing the POTRAZ Innovation Fund’s support for start-ups in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and digital health.

Minister Mavetera echoed a message delivered earlier this year by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“She reminded us that ‘No Zimbabwean must be left behind.’ This statement challenges all of us to bridge every digital divide. Digital inclusion is ultimately about human inclusion,” she said.

The minister said building a green digital economy will require partnerships across sectors and borders.

“If you want to go far, go together,” she said quoting the African proverb. “Our journey toward a greener digital Africa requires exactly this spirit of togetherness.”

As Africa confronts climate change she urged governments and industry to convert innovation into sustainability.

“Zimbabwe remains firmly aligned with the African Telecommunications Union’s mission to build an integrated, green and future-ready digital Africa. Together, we will transform connectivity into capability and innovation into sustainability,” she said.

Mavetera added “The digital pathways we create today will shape the resilience we enjoy tomorrow. Let us navigate them with wisdom, courage, and unity.”