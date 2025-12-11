Gazaland University Fundraising Dinner Raises Hype for 2026 Opening

The United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) has intensified national anticipation for the launch of Gazaland University following a high-profile fundraising dinner held recently at the Royalgate Gardens in Chisipite, Harare.

The event, themed “Actualising the Ideal Admin Block and Lecture Rooms,” drew an impressive gathering of church leadership, academics, community stakeholders, and respected national figures.

Guest of Honour former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr. John Mangudya and current CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund energised the audience by affirming strong support for the project. He assured attendees that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the university opens its doors in 2026, a declaration that significantly boosted confidence among the invited investors.

The dinner was attended by distinguished personalities such as Professor Lovemore Madhuku, a former UCCZ Moderator, esteemed academic and one of the country’s leading legal minds.

Their presence helped cement the event as a major milestone in the university’s journey. Another distinguished and accomplished academic present was Prof Mandi Rukuni who chairs the ZIMCHE Board as were Profs Charles Pfukwa and Maxwell Mutema.

Event Host, the proposed university’s Foundation Committee Chair, Phillimon Mlambo who is also a former UCCZ Moderator described the dinner as both a publicity launchpad and a national call for partnership.

“The Fundraising Dinner has introduced the proposed Gazaland University to the nation in a powerful way, rallying support for its development. We are encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm from UCCZ members and from prominent individuals in the beneficiary districts,” he said.

He added that UCCZ remains open to investors across Zimbabwe and beyond who are interested in supporting infrastructure development for the new university.

Sentiments of the host were echoed by the current UCCZ Moderator Caleb Mtetwa who reaffirmed that establishing Gazaland University is a historic and noble undertaking.

“This effort enhances the church’s longstanding legacy in education, dating back to the colonial era. We are complementing government initiatives by expanding access to quality education,” he said.

UCCZ already runs numerous primary, secondary and technical institutions across the country placing it among Zimbabwe’s major contributors to education.

Across the denomination, excitement is building with congregants prioritising the goal of opening the university in 2026 a dream cherished for decades.

Rev. John Matiza, who is the UCCZ President, expressed deep anticipation “The establishment of Gazaland University will expand tertiary education access for communities in Chipinge, Chimanimani, Western Mozambique and beyond. We cannot wait to see this vision come to life.”

Once operational Gazaland University will join a prestigious group of church-run universities in Zimbabwe including ZAOGA’s Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, United Methodist Church’s Africa University, Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Solusi University and the Roman Catholic Church’s Catholic University of Zimbabwe.

With renewed commitment from national leaders, strong internal support and an ambitious vision the 2026 opening of Gazaland University is increasingly becoming a near-certain reality.

Gazaland University is a dream and a legacy envisioned as a centre of excellence offering programmes that respond directly to regional and national development needs. Its academic focus will include fields such as Agriculture, Environmental Science, Business Studies, Education, Community Development, Theology and Technical Innovation.

The University aims to produce graduates equipped with practical skills, ethical leadership and strong community orientation, values that are deeply rooted in UCCZ traditions and Gazaland/Ndau culture.