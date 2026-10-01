Jah Prayzah Postpones Wedding Following Chivayo’s Death

Musician Jah Prayzah has postponed his much-anticipated wedding to Mukudzeyi following the death of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who was expected to attend the ceremony.

The couple had been scheduled to marry on 3 October but the musician said the wedding would be delayed as he and his family mourn Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and four other people who died in a helicopter crash.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Jah Prayzah said the deaths had left his family deeply heartbroken.

“Hatina mashoko akakwana panguva yakadai.”

He described Chivayo as more than a friend saying he had been like a brother and a member of the family.

“Wicknell was more than a friend to us. He was family, a brother, and someone who walked closely with us through many chapters of life.”

Jah Prayzah also expressed his condolences to the families of the other victims and prayed for strength and comfort for those mourning.

Explaining the decision to postpone the wedding, he said there were times when celebrations had to be put aside to allow families to grieve.

“Pane nguva yekuti zvimwe zvinhu zvese zvinofanira kumbomira. Out of love, respect and the need to grieve with family, our wedding which was scheduled for 3 October has been postponed.”

He added that the wedding plans would continue when the time was appropriate.

Chivayo had maintained a close relationship with Jah Prayzah and was known for supporting the musician during his career.

The businessman had given the musician various gifts including luxury vehicles, as well as financial support.

Members of Jah Prayzah’s band also benefited from his generosity.

Chivayo had been expected to attend the wedding making his death particularly significant for the musician and his family.

The wedding’s new date has not yet been announced.